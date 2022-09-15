Decks cleared for hospitals’ repair as Cabinet approves ₹89 crore project

K.R. Hospital in Mysuru is among the heritage buildings that will undergo restoration. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The stage is now set for the most-awaited restoration of Mysuru’s public hospitals attached to the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) with the State Cabinet giving its nod for giving a facelift to the heritage buildings that house the hospitals, which are most sought after by the people from Mysuru and neighbouring districts.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced in his Budget that the hospitals, including K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital, would be restored at a cost of ₹89.5 crore. The restoration had become necessary since the structures, dating back to the times of Mysuru Maharajas, had become weak.

Responding to the local elected representatives’ appeal, the project was announced in the Budget and accordingly, the Cabinet approved the project, with a nod for releasing the funds for the work.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha thanked the Chief Minister for approving the project costing ₹89.5 crore.

The works will be taken up as per the heritage norms since the hospitals buildings had been notified as heritage buildings.

The MMCRI has worked out plans to ensure there was no inconvenience caused to the patients once the restoration works commence.

“We are ready with the arrangements. Alternatively, patients will be moved to vacant blocks based on the status of works. With the funds, the priority is to restore the K.R. Hospital building, Cheluvamba Hospital building, PKTB Sanatorium building on KRS Road, and three hostels,” said K.R. Dakshayani, Dean and Director, MMCRI.

She told The Hindu that the work will primarily focus on strengthening the buildings as done at the Government Ayurveda College and Hospital building which is again a heritage building. “The roof work will be taken up first and subsequently other weakening works,” she said, adding that a total of 14 works are listed under the renovation.

Dr. Dakshayani said the restoration works are expected to be completed before the centenary celebrations of the MMCRI in 2024.

The restoration of the Department of Plastic Surgery is underway and the patients from this department had been shifted to a vacant block in the campus.