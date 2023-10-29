‘Decision today on allowing people time to hand over wildlife products to govt.’

October 29, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has said that the final decision on allowing people to hand over wildlife parts in their possession to the government within two months will be taken on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bidar on Sunday, the Minister said that a decision on the matter will be taken after discussing it with legal experts and officials in the Forest Department.

“Illegal possession of any wildlife product is not tolerated. Those who have any wildlife products should immediately hand them over to the government. There is a proposal for allowing people to hand over wildlife products in their possession to the government within two months. We will take a final decision on it in the meeting to be held in Bengaluru on Monday. I will also discuss it with the Chief Minister,” Mr. Khandre said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.