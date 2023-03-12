ADVERTISEMENT

Decision to shift two govt. offices out of Kalyana Karnataka region condemned

March 12, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samithi has taken exception to the government decision to shift two offices, the Hasanapur and Bhatambra divisional offices of Krishna Command Area Development Authority, of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam from Kalyana Karnataka region to Bagalkot of Kittur Karnataka region.

In a media note released on Sunday, Lakshman Dasti, founder-president of the organisation, termed the decision an open betrayal by the government of Kalyana Karnataka which was accorded special status under Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

“On the one hand, the government is displaying a step-motherly attitude towards Kalyana Karnataka by not filling vacancies in the region and, on the other, it has decided to shift the two offices out of the region which means a loss of 47 government posts in the region,” Mr. Dasti said.

Recalling the prolonged agitation for the realisation of special status for the region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, Mr. Dasti demanded that the shifting of offices be cancelled.

“If the government doesn’t withdraw its decision to shift the two offices from the region, we have to resort to a struggle. I hope Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai takes this seriously,” Mr. Dasti said.

