Decision to restart Vidyagama welcomed

Welcoming the State government’s decision to restart Vidyagama programme, the Karnataka State High School Assistant Masters Association has appealed to Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar to direct all teachers deputed to COVID-19 related programmes to attend to teaching duties in their schools from January 1 in order to prepare students to face the SSLC examination confidently.
Association president H.K. Manjunath and general secretary Ramu A. Gugavada in a release said that by attending to COVID-19 related programmes and teaching simultaneously, teachers may fail to give justice to students.
Meanwhile, Communist Party of India, Karnataka State Committee, on Friday appealed to the Chief Minister to take steps to reopen schools, from pre-primary to class XII.
In a letter to the Chief Minister, the party said that schools being closed for a long period would adversely impact students, morally, physically, emotionally, and academically. Further, the release stated that permission had been accorded to all other activities, and the number of new COVID-19 cases was declining. “We appeal to reopen schools by taking precautionary measures in the interest of students, specially rural and minority students,” it said.
