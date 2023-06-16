Decision to repeal of APMC (Amendment) Act welcomed by KPRS

June 16, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hassan district unit of the Karnataka Pranta Raita Sangha has welcomed the State government’s decision to withdraw the amendments to the Agriculture Produce Marketing Act, 2017, passed during the BJP regime.

In a press release issued on Friday, KPRS Hassan district unit president H.R. Naveen Kumar and secretary Vasanth Kumar said the farmers had opposed the amendments to the act and staged protests. However, the BJP continued to retain the law, despite protests. The present government had decided to withdraw it. “We welcome the decision,” he said.

Similarly, the State government should repeal the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act, 2020, which allows non-agriculturists to purchase farmland, the controversial Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and the Karnataka State Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement (Karnataka Amendment) Act, 2019, which makes the process of acquisition of land easier, the release said.

These laws, the organisation said, were against the interests of farmers. The amendments were brought in to favour the corporate companies should be withdrawn, it added.