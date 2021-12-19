Decision to re-conduct exam welcomed

Welcoming the decision of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to re-conduct examination to recruit Assistant Engineers for vacant posts in Public Works Department for those candidates who had missed it in the Kalaburagi centre on December 14, 2021 due to late running of the Hassan-Solapur Express and Udyan Express, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge urged the government to extend the opportunity to candidates who missed the examination in the Bengaluru centre the same day due to late running of trains.

Mr. Kharge wrote to Chief Minister, Public Works Minister and KPSC Secretary on Thursday stating the fact that over 500 students from Kalyana Karnataka missed the examination scheduled in the Bengaluru centre on December 14, 2021 as their trains, Solapur-Hassan Express, Bidar-Yeshwantpur Express and Udyan Express, were running late.

“The KPSC has decided to re-conduct the examination for candidates who missed it in the Kalaburagi centre due to the late running of trains. It will be injustice to around 500 candidates from Kalyana Karnataka who too missed the examination in the Bengaluru centre due to the late running of trains,” Mr. Kharge said and appealed to the KPSC to re-conduct the exam for these candidates too.