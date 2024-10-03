Decision to merge KRCL with Indian Railways only after Maharashtra polls, says Somanna

Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna has said that the merger of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) with Indian Railways is being contemplated again now and a decision on this will be taken after the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Speaking to presspersons after chairing a review meeting at the Rail Soudha in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Somanna said that earlier too, there was a proposal to merge Konkan Railway Corporation which comprises various parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa with the Indian Railways.

However, the proposal faced opposition in Maharashtra then. After the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the proposal will again be deliberated upon and a decision taken, he said.

The Minister said that during the review meeting, progress of various railway projects, including Ginigera-Raichur new line, Kadur-Chikkamagaluru new line, Bagalkot-Kudachi new line, Dharwad-Belagavi new line, Hubballi-Ankola new line, Rayadurga-Tumakuru new line, Gadag-Wadi new line, Chitradurga-Davangere new line, Bagalkot-Kudachi new line, Hassan-Belur new line, Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur new line, Hotgi-Kudgi-Gadag line doubling, Hospet-Vasco-da-Gama line doubling, were discussed and the officials concerned have been directed to complete these projects on priority by June 2027.

Replying to a query over the State government sharing cost of the railway projects, Mr. Somanna said, “The Congress government sharing the cost of the railway projects appears to be a far-fetched dream.”

“Going by the developments in the State, it will be sufficient if the government hands over the land required for the railway projects,” he said.

Hubballi-Ankola line

Mr. Somanna said that discussions are under way with the Union Minister for Forest for acquisition of forest land for the Hubballi-Ankola railway line and after the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the implementation of the project will gain momentum.

To a query, he said that the land acquisition process for Dharwad-Kittur-Belagavi railway line will be completed by December-end. After land possession happens, the project is likely to be completed in a span of two years, he said and added that the project cost is likely to increase from to ₹1,200 crore ₹927 crore.

Earlier, during the meeting, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai urged the Minister to provide a connecting railway line for goods transport from APMC Yard in Hubballi to which Mr. Somanna responded positively.

He said that if requisite land is provided for the purpose at the APMC Yard, a connecting line will be laid.

On Mr. Tenginakai’s request for providing employment to one member of the families that parted with their land for railway projects, the Minister pointed out that earlier there was such a provision and if they sent a proposal in this connection, it will be taken up with the Railway Minister and Prime Minister.

Mr. Tenginakai also urged Mr. Somanna to take steps to revise the timings of Vande Bharat Express between Hubballi-Dharwad and Bengaluru. Instead of the existing timing of 1.15 p.m., the train should leave Dharwad at 5.30 a.m. and its return journey should be rescheduled to 5 p.m. from Bengaluru for the benefit of railway passengers. Mr. Somanna assured him of taking up the issue with the concerned.

General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastava, Additional General Manager K.S. Jain Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu G.R.J., senior railway officials and others were present.