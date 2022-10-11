Decision to increase reservation for SC and ST communities historic: Bommai

The chief minister said he will consider requests for inclusion under different categories based on the reports of the Commissions of respective communities

Ravikumar Naraboli GILLESUGURU (RAICHUR DISTRICT)
October 11, 2022 16:19 IST

T he BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatre was flagged off from Gillesuguru village under Raichur Rural Assembly Constituency in Raichur district on October 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called his decision to increase reservation for Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes from 15% to 17% and 3% to 7%, respectively, as historic. 

He was talking to reporters at a helipad in Gillesuguru village under Raichur Rural Assembly Constituency in Raichur district, where he had arrived to flag off the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatre on Tuesday.

“I have taken all party leaders into confidence and taken this decision to provide justice to communities that have been facing injustice since five decades,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said the Congress party was apprehensive of losing votes of SC and ST communities after the decision and asked why the Congress had not taken such a decision when it was in power. 

Responding to a question, he said different communities have demanded that they be included under ST category from OBC while a few others have demanded that their communities be changed from 3B to 2A category. “I will consider their request based on the reports of the Commissions of respective communities,“ Mr. Bommai said.

Congress party has organised Bharat Jodo Yatra under fear of defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections. However, BJP is organising Jana Sankalpa Yatre in 50 Assembly constituencies to create awareness about programmes introduced by Union and State governments, he added.

Mr. Bommai expressed confidence of winning more seats and returning to power in 2023 elections.

