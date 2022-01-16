Decision to drop Narayana Guru’s tableau at Republic Day parade slammed

Bengaluru

16 January 2022

The decision of the Centre in rejecting the Kerala Government’s proposal to have social reformer Narayana Guru’s tableau in the Republic Day parade has been criticised by former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy.

“The Centre should apologise for insulting Narayana Guru and allow the tableau to be depicted. The Centre’s decision shows pre-conceived notions about great reformers of the backward classes. What was the rationale behind the decision to reject the Kerala Government’s decision. Does Narayana Guru not belong to Hindu community? The BJP should state its thought clearly,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said on Sunday. He asked if the decision to reject Narayana Guru’s tableau has come to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.He said that Narayana Guru had a century ago fought untouchability and priestly class, and tried to reform the society. “The BJP does not have moral right to speak on Hinduism. During my tenure, we had taken a decision to celebrate Narayana Guru Jayanthi,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy also slammed the Centre’s decision. “Narayana Guru had propagated gender equality and was opposed to caste and community hatredness. The decision has been taken by those who do not know the history of social reform movement in the country, he said.

