Decision to contest in Rajya Sabha polls not mine alone: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday, said the decision to contest was not his alone and he was under pressure from his party colleagues.

He, however, clarified that there was no pressure from his sons H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Revanna. “On June 5, all the legislators unanimously passed a resolution seeking my candidature. I wanted to actually work for the party,” he told presspersons after filing his nomination papers at the Vidhana Soudha.

“I did not approach anyone. I had decided not to contest any election after my defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Soon after the Lok Sabha defeat, Sonia Gandhi said that they would miss me in the Lok Sabha and I told her that I was not going to blame anyone. Even during a videoconference of Opposition leaders recently, many urged me to contest,” he said. He also said that Mr. Kumaraswamy had informed Congress leader K.C. Venugopal about the JDLP decision.

“I spoke with Ms. Gandhi on the phone on Sunday evening. I informed her about my decision to file my nomination papers on Tuesday and she expressed her happiness,” he said. “She assured me of complete support for my candidature.” He also congratulated veteran Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge and said his entry to the Rajya Sabha would bring strength to the Opposition.

Saying that his party was not obligated to anyone, he said he would not compromise on secular principles. “I have not spoken to any BJP leader seeking support. Throughout my political life, I have fought for secular issues. To ensure that candidates get elected unopposed, both the BJP and Congress are responsible,” he said.