‘Decision soon on resuming night bus services’

The State Transport Corporations will shortly take a decision on starting night bus services depending upon passenger availability, said Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a progress review meeting of NWKRTC on Tuesday, Mr. Savadi said transport corporations are ready to restart all services, including long route. However, the social distancing guidelines do not permit filling up all seats. As on date, only 30 passengers could travel at a time. Therefore, the decision regarding extending bus services would be taken only after the Central government issues fresh guidelines on June 1, he said.

To a query, he said the government would not hike the bus fares even as though transport corporations have incurred heavy losses due to the lockdown. While the total loss is pegged at ₹1,700 crore, the loss incurred by NWKRTC stands at ₹414 crore. The government has initiated the process of holding review meetings of all corporations to assess losses and finalise the future course of action, he said.