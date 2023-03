March 21, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said a decision on ordering judicial probe into the alleged corruption issues during the erstwhile Congress regime led by Siddaramaiah would be taken within a few days.

“We are in the process of consulting legal experts on ordering judicial probe. A decision would be taken soon,” he told reporters in Hubballi. He said there were a total of 59 cases related to corruption during the Siddaramaiah regime.