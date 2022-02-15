‘Decision soon on a varsity at Chamarajanagar’

Govt. committed to establishing a varsity in every district: Ashwath Narayan

Govt. committed to establishing a varsity in every district: Ashwath Narayan

The Government will soon take a decision on a separate university in Chamarajanagar district after studying its pros and cons.

This was stated by the Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan, after paying a visit to Dr.B.R. Ambedkar PG Centre of the University of Mysore in the town, on Tuesday.

He said the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysore, G. Hemantha Kumar, has already submitted a report in connection with the issue.

‘’There are divergent views on the subject with many favouring strengthening the existing infrastructure, and a final decision will be taken after studying all the views and their pros and cons’’, the Minister said. However, it is the government’s commitment to establish a varsity in every district.

There was also a demand for a law university in Chamarajanagar but this issue was out of the domain of the Department of Higher Education. Yet, he would raise the issue with the authorities concerned and convey the sentiments and the demand of the local community.

Speaking on the National Education Policy (2020), Mr. Ashwath Narayan said emphasis was on skill development and technology besides laying stress on R and D. Imparting quality education of international standards was the objective of the government.

Mr. Ashwath Narayan said the syllabus of degree courses, PG courses, engineering, diploma and polytechnic courses has been revised and updated to reflect the latest trends at the international level. Adequate attention was also being paid to training and innovation and this would not only make students job-ready but would also address the problem of unemployment. ‘’Government-run institutions have made rapid strides in shoring up their quality and infrastructure in the last two years’’, he added.

The Minister also visited the government engineering college campus in the town and apprised himself of the academic activity and the infrastructure available.

Earlier in the day the Minister paid a visit to M.M. Hills and the Male Mahadeshwara temple. He also participated in the 41 st State-level conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat at Chamarajanagar.