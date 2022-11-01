Decision only after survey of heritage buildings: Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday said a decision on the fate of Mysuru’s heritage buildings that are in need of immediate attention will be taken based on the outcome of the survey being carried out.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Somashekar, while replying to questions on the steps to be taken for restoring the heritage buildings that are on the verge of collapse, said steps will be taken once such structures are identified.

A portion of the first floor of Maharani’s Science College here caved in recently causing concerns among the public over the fate of other similar properties in the city.

Despite the collapse of portions of other heritage buildings in the past including Lansdowne Building, Devaraja Market, Fire Brigade Station at Saraswathipuram, and Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, no steps were taken to safeguard the heritage buildings. Also, a portion of the fort wall around Mysuru Palace also caved a few days ago putting the focus on the fate of heritage buildings.

People demanding conservation of heritage buildings of Mysuru and NGOs had organised a candle light vigil recently in front of the Fire Brigade station in Saraswathipuram to protest against the neglect of the heritage structures in Mysuru.

Ten years have passed since a portion of the Lansdowne building collapsed, killing four people, and forcing its tenants to vacate the premises. The tenants have set up makeshift shops on the pavement opposite the building since the collapse. The building, which had about 54 shops on the ground floor and around 35 to 40 shops on the first floor, is out of bounds for the tenants.

Heritage experts have blamed poor maintenance for the weakening of the heritage buildings. It’s been three years since the portion of the fire station at Saraswathipuram collapsed.