‘Decision on shrine after hearing all opinions’

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy has said the Cabinet sub-committee on Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah issue will hear all the parties concerned and arrive at a decision.

He told presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Friday that the High Court had directed the State Government to come with a concrete decision after hearing all objections if any. “The sub-committee will issue a public notification calling for the petitions. We will hear all of them. People can appear before the committee and express their opinions”, he said.

The issue had been dragging for several years. “Much time has gone into the issue. We will entertain those who come before the committee with proof to support their arguments. If there are too many petitions, we will come to Chikkamagaluru and hear the petitions”, he said.

Karnataka High Court in its judgment on September 28 quashed the State Government’s previous order and directed the government to consider the issue afresh. Following the order, the government has constituted the sub-committee. Ministers Shashikala Jolle and S. Angara are its members.

Opposed

Pramod Mutalik, president of Srirama Sene, has opposed the constitution of the sub-committee. At a press conference in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday, he said the State Government should appoint a Hindu priest to the shrine, instead of dragging the issue by constituting a committee.

“Instead of wasting time, the government should appoint a Hindu priest. Let those who oppose it move the court. The Hindus would not forgive the government if it did not take such a decision”, he added.