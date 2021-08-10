Decision on reopening primary classes later this month

The decision on reopening of primary classes will be taken later this month, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, S.R. Umashakar, Principal Secretary of the department, said that while many reports had suggested that children in lower classes had the least risk if they contracted COVID-19, the State government had decided to open high school classes due to practical reasons.

“First of all, it will be difficult to expect younger children to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Another reason to postpone opening is because most parents of these children will be in the 18 to 45 age category and the vaccination percentage of this group is lower than for those above 45 years,” he said.

However, offline classes for Classes 9, 10 and I and II PU would reopen on August 23. SOPs for conducting offline classes would be released shortly. He said that the students would have to be given the option to attend either offline or online classes.

Mr. Umashankar said that the State government had decided to vaccinate teachers on a priority basis and 84% of teachers had taken one dose, while 19% had taken both.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has directed Education Department officials to ask schools to prepare a list of unvaccinated teachers, non-teaching staff and even parents of Class 9 and 10 students. They will be vaccinated on priority, a release by the Department of Health and Family Welfare stated.