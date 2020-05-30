Karnataka

Decision on reopening Mysuru tourist spots soon: Minister

State govt. awaiting Centre’s decision on lockdown

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said a decision on the reopening of tourist destinations in Mysuru, including the Mysuru zoo, would be taken in the next three days as the State government was awaiting the Centre’s decision on the May 31 lockdown.

He told reporters here on Saturday that the issue had been discussed with the Deputy Commissioner and the zoo officials. The government had been apprised on the need for reopening the zoo for visitors. An order in this regard was expected soon.

Mr. Somashekar said Minister for Forest Anand Singh had given his consent for reopening the zoo. “Once the GO is issued, the elected representatives and the officials will sit together and discuss about enforcing safety guidelines over the COVID-19 pandemic before opening the zoo gates for visitors.”

He said further relaxation of curbs would be taken after the Centre’s decision since the lockdown ends on Sunday (May 31). The government will thereafter take a call on the reopening of major tourist destinations.

The Minister handed over a cheque for ₹22.14 lakh to the management of Mysuru zoo, which is closed since March 15. So far, the zoo had received donation of ₹2.85 crore with contributions coming from the constituencies represented by Mr Somashekar and Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj (Byrathi). The Infosys Foundation too had donated ₹22 lakh.

Mr .Somashekar said the Association of Kannada Kootas of America had mobilised a sum of ₹27 lakh for the zoo.

