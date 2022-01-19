Decision on relaxing COVID-19 curbs in Karnataka after meeting with experts on January 21: CM

Bengaluru

19 January 2022

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a decision on relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, particularly weekend curfew, would be taken after discussingthe issue at a meeting with experts on January 21.

The number of patients requiring hospitalisation is less in the current wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. “So there is an opinion that it will be better to carry on with daily life while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. The experts are examining the suggestion. They are set to present a comprehensive picture at the meeting to be held on January 21. A suitable decision would be takenafter getting clarity about the issue,” the Chief Minister told reporters in Bengaluru on January 19.

Besides opposition Congress, some BJP leaders, including Ministers, have been opposing the weekend curfew imposed by the Karnataka Government. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has been demanding removal of weekend curfew since it is causing a lot of inconvenience to the public and business establishments.

Meeting with DCs

Referring to his videoconference with Deputy Commissioners of various districts to review the progress of the vaccination drive, Mr. Bommai said instructions have been issued to intensify the vaccination drive in districts which are lagging. Apart from ramping up vaccination of both doses and covering the 15-18 age group, special emphasis was being given to vaccinating corona warriors. As 94% of the infected persons were in home isolation, the Health Department should maintain constant contact with them and distribute medical kits and conduct triaging, Mr. Bommai said.

The Health Department has been instructed to restart the ‘Vadyara Nade HalligalaKade’ programme for doctors to go on door-to-door service in rural areas, and also administer booster dose, Mr. Bommai said.

Though the number of cases is on the rise, the number of patients getting admitted to hospitals is low. Officials have been instructed to strengthen the OPDs, the Chief Minister said.

Peak in February

Experts, who have studied the trend in various States, have estimated that the COVID-19 wave in Karnataka could peak by January end or February first week. The Chief Secretary has already ordered booking of cases and legal action against those who violate Covid-19 rules. “There will be no bias against any person or organisation,” Mr. Bommai said.

He refused to respond to a question on cabinet expansion.

CM recovers

Mr. Bommai, who was in home quarantine for the past 12 days, said, “The quarantine period is over. COVID-19 test result has come negative. I resumed normal public activities on January 19.”