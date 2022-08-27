Decision on permitting placing of Ganesha idol at Idgah maidan in two days: Ashok

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Saturday said the government was committed to ensuring peaceful conduct of the Ganesha Chaturthi celebration and a decision on giving permission to organisers to hold the festival at Idgah maidan at Chamarajpet here would be taken in two days.

Two under consideration

The Minister visited the Idgah maidan and said he had received five applications seeking permission to install Ganesha idol there, and two applications, from local organisations, have been under the active consideration of the department.

Mr. Ashok said he had held meetings with senior police officers to ensure law and order during the festival.

At an appropriate time

The government would follow the order of the High Court of Karnataka and also respect the sentiments of the citizens who fought for two decades for the conduct of the Ganesha festival at the maidan, he said, adding “We will take an appropriate step at an appropriate time.”

The government welcomed the decision of the Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Idgah maidan on Friday. The Minister said the government would take measures to implement the High Court order in its “letter and spirit”.

On August 15, the Revenue Department hoisted the tricolour after the city’s civic body ruled that the grounds belonged to it.