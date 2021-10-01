Decision on offline classes for standard 1 to 5 after Dasara

Students of class 6 and above have been going to schools since September 20, 2021.

Hassan

01 October 2021 16:40 IST

Minister says response from other students is impressive

The Karnataka government will take a decision on starting classes for students of standard 1 to 5 after the Dasara festival.

Speaking to mediapersons in Chikkamagaluru on October 1, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh said the response from students to offline classes for standard 6 and above had been impressive. Though schools had been told to conduct regular full-day classes, it had not been made mandatory as the department had not yet started providing children with midday meals.

Advertising

Advertising

“We will take a call on conducting classes for students of classes 1 to 5 after the Dasara festival. The positivity rate of COVID-19 infection has come down. The government will take a decision after considering all factors,” he said.