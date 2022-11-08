Decision on mutt administrator only after receipt of report: Chief Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that any decision on appointing an administrator to Murugha Mutt of Chitradurga will be taken after the receipt of a report from the Revenue Department.

Speaking to presspersons at Sanehalli in Chitradurga district, he said that the government has received a memorandum seeking appointment of an administrator to Murugha Mutt.

“But before taking any decision on the issue, it is the government’s responsibility to assess the ground reality. Accordingly, the Revenue Department has sought details on the mutt’s functioning and other issues. Based on the report from the department, any further action will be taken,” he said.



Regarding the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s statement in Udupi that Murugha Sharanaru has committed an unpardonable crime, the Chief Minister declined to make any comment. He said that as the matter is before court, he will not make any analysis of it.