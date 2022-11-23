Decision on Murugha mutt soon, says Karnataka Chief Minister

November 23, 2022 04:51 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that a decision on the demand for appointing new seer to Murugha mutt in Chitradurga would be taken after consulting the law department

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Murugha mutt in Chitradurga.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a decision on the demand for appointing a new seer at Murugha mutt in Chitradurga would be taken soon after consulting the law department.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday November 23, he informed mediapersons in Chitradurga, that the Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga had submitted a report on the ground situation with regard to the mutt, and the same is before the Law Department. A decision would be taken soon based on the advice of the Law Department, he said.

The Chief Minister declined comment on the arrest of a former MLA in connection with a case of conspiracy against the seer of Murugha mutt, saying that the issue is before a court and police are investigating the matter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the absence of district in-charge Minister for Chitradurga B.C. Patil, the Chief Minister explained that Mr. Patil did not attend the function as he had undergone a surgery and is recuperating in a hospital.

The Chief Minister categorically stated that there is no proposal before the government to supply 10,000 litres of water to households free of cost.

He declined to comment on former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement about making a Muslim leader the chief minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US