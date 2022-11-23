  1. EPaper
Decision on Murugha mutt soon, says Karnataka Chief Minister

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that a decision on the demand for appointing new seer to Murugha mutt in Chitradurga would be taken after consulting the law department

November 23, 2022 04:51 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Murugha mutt in Chitradurga.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a decision on the demand for appointing a new seer at Murugha mutt in Chitradurga would be taken soon after consulting the law department.

On Wednesday November 23, he informed mediapersons in Chitradurga, that the Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga had submitted a report on the ground situation with regard to the mutt, and the same is before the Law Department. A decision would be taken soon based on the advice of the Law Department, he said.

The Chief Minister declined comment on the arrest of a former MLA in connection with a case of conspiracy against the seer of Murugha mutt, saying that the issue is before a court and police are investigating the matter.

On the absence of district in-charge Minister for Chitradurga B.C. Patil, the Chief Minister explained that Mr. Patil did not attend the function as he had undergone a surgery and is recuperating in a hospital.

The Chief Minister categorically stated that there is no proposal before the government to supply 10,000 litres of water to households free of cost.

He declined to comment on former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement about making a Muslim leader the chief minister.

