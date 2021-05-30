Decision on lockdown extension by weekend: BSY

Bengaluru

30 May 2021 21:59 IST

Experts, Ministers will be consulted, he says

With the COVID-19 surge still not under control in many districts, the government will take a call on extension of the Statewide lockdown by next weekend.

“The expert committee has not yet given the report on extension of lockdown. The government will consult with experts and Ministers and take a decision by June 6,” Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told reporters here on Sunday. He, however, did not indicate the nature of the lockdown post June 7.

“No decision has been taken yet. It will depend on the prevailing situation. The number of cases in some districts is still higher than what we expected,” he said, adding that this will come up for discussion with experts on June 5 and 6.

His statements to the media came after he distributed food kits to pourakarmikas to mark the 7th anniversary of the NDA government led by Narendra Modi. To a question on the Centre’s guidelines to continue with curbs till June 30, he said: “The Centre has allowed the Chief Ministers to decide on the nature of curbs.”

Mr. Modi has convened a meeting of Chief Ministers on June 2, where he is expected to take stock of the situation and advise the States on lockdown.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar said the lockdown has helped positivity rate decline from around 47% to around 14% to 15 % in a fortnight’s time. “Even in other States, the positivity rate has fallen to 8%. These matters will be discussed in the technical advisory committee. Ultimately, the Chief Minister will decide.”

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had issued general guidelines about how to manage the situation till June 30. “There will be no change in the curbs imposed till June 7. Keeping the guidelines and prevailing conditions in mind, the Chief Minister will decide on what next after June 7.”

Mr. Bommai said the number of cases and the positivity rate is yet to come down while the situation still has to come under control. “People have to cooperate. It is a matter of one week and the situation is coming under control,” he said.

Second relief package in two days

Mr. Yediyurappa said the second COVID-19 relief package is likely to be announced in about two days. “It is getting ready and we will announce it in two days.”

The government came under pressure after it announced ₹1,250 crore package to various unorganised workers last week as the Opposition termed it too little even as several unorganised professional groups that did not benefit from the package demanded that they also be given a package.