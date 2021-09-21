Decision on length, tune of Naada Geethe before October 2: V. Sunil Kumar

Minister for Kannada And Culture V. Sunil Kumar in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Bengaluru

21 September 2021 18:27 IST

The Naada Geethe, Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate, was penned by poet Kuvempu and officially declared the State anthem in 2004.

An expert committee has been constituted to resolve long-drawn issues related to length and tune of Naada Geethe (State anthem) and a formal decision will be announced before October 2, Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Based on the expert committee’s report, the government will announce its decision before Gandhi Jayanti. The committee comprising Doddarange Gowda and other members has been asked to give a report in 15 days, Mr. Kumar told M.P. Kumaraswamy during Question Hour.

The Naada Geethe, Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate, was penned by poet Kuvempu and officially declared the State anthem in 2004.

Advertising

Advertising

Workers’ list

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar told Raje Gowda T.D. of the Congress that plantation workers have been included in the category of unorganised workers’ list. A total of 144 categories of workers have been included in the list of unorganised sectors in the State.

The State has about 1.6 crore unorganised workers in various sectors, including plantation, and they are eligible to get coverage under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), the Minister said.