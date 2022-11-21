Decision on increase in milk price deferred

November 21, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has once again deferred the decision on increasing the price of milk and other products supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday chaired a meeting with KMF Chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and officials of Finance and Animal Husbandry Departments and told KMF officials to collect information on prevailing prices in other States, cost of milk production, and leakage in the procurement and supply of milk to end consumers, before taking the decision on price hike.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

Mr. Bommai told reporters that he provided some guidelines to KMF to study and work out price hike keeping the interests of both consumers and farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A few days ago, the KMF hiked the price of milk and curd by ₹3 a litre. But the hike was rolled back after interference from Mr. Bommai.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US