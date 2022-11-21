  1. EPaper
Decision on increase in milk price deferred

November 21, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has once again deferred the decision on increasing the price of milk and other products supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday chaired a meeting with KMF Chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and officials of Finance and Animal Husbandry Departments and told KMF officials to collect information on prevailing prices in other States, cost of milk production, and leakage in the procurement and supply of milk to end consumers, before taking the decision on price hike.

Mr. Bommai told reporters that he provided some guidelines to KMF to study and work out price hike keeping the interests of both consumers and farmers.

A few days ago, the KMF hiked the price of milk and curd by ₹3 a litre. But the hike was rolled back after interference from Mr. Bommai.

