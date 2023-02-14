ADVERTISEMENT

Decision on handing over cooperative bank scams to CBI will be taken soon: Minister

February 14, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday informed the Legislative Council that all information about the scams in Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank, Sri Guru Sarvabhauma Souharda Pattina Cooperative Society and Sri Vashishtha Credit Souharda Cooperative Society in the city has been gathered through various organizations and will be submitted to the Home Department in three to four days. 

Responding to Congress member U.B. Venkatesh, the Minister said an appropriate decision about handing over the investigation to CBI will be taken soon. Pointing out that investigation so far had revealed a fraud of ₹1,200 crore, the Minister said, “The CID is investigating the case now.  It has not been entrusted to the CBI at this stage because it would cause further delay.”

