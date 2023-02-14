HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Decision on handing over cooperative bank scams to CBI will be taken soon: Minister

February 14, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday informed the Legislative Council that all information about the scams in Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank, Sri Guru Sarvabhauma Souharda Pattina Cooperative Society and Sri Vashishtha Credit Souharda Cooperative Society in the city has been gathered through various organizations and will be submitted to the Home Department in three to four days. 

Responding to Congress member U.B. Venkatesh, the Minister said an appropriate decision about handing over the investigation to CBI will be taken soon. Pointing out that investigation so far had revealed a fraud of ₹1,200 crore, the Minister said, “The CID is investigating the case now.  It has not been entrusted to the CBI at this stage because it would cause further delay.”

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / banking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.