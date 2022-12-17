Decision on forming tribunal on GST cases in next meeting

December 17, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

Bageshree S 5939

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai having a meeting on GST on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

Since several GST-related cases are reaching the High Court, a decision on forming a tribunal to hear them will be taken in the next meeting, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Participating in 48th GST Council Meeting online on Saturday, he said that constituting a tribunal will help in the speedy solutions and also help in revenue generation for the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

As there is exemption for government bodies from GST, discussions were held on extending this facility to entities like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), BWSSB, and the like. What kind of services are to be given concession and amendments required will be discussed in the next meeting, said a release from the CMO.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US