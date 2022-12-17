Decision on forming tribunal on GST cases in next meeting

December 17, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

Since several GST-related cases are reaching the High Court, a decision on forming a tribunal to hear them will be taken in the next meeting, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Participating in 48th GST Council Meeting online on Saturday, he said that constituting a tribunal will help in the speedy solutions and also help in revenue generation for the State.

As there is exemption for government bodies from GST, discussions were held on extending this facility to entities like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), BWSSB, and the like. What kind of services are to be given concession and amendments required will be discussed in the next meeting, said a release from the CMO.