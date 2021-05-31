Decision on extending lockdown to be taken on scientific basis: Sudhakar

After receiving Covid-19 TAC report, he says decisions have to be made carefully

With still a week to go to end the lockdown in Karnataka, Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday said a decision on extending it beyond June 7 will be taken on a scientific basis as it is aimed at saving peoples’ lives from the pandemic.

The Minister, who received the State’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) report on Monday, said a final decision would be taken by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa after examining the report from experts and discussing the matter with Cabinet colleagues.

The lockdown was extended in different phases from April 27.

Noting that the TAC’s report suggested to the government future measures, including extending the lockdown, the Minister said “lockdown or unlock is linked to the medical aspect, and its consequences on human life during the pandemic has to be understood and decisions have to be made carefully”.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr Sudhakar said “I am of the view that talking about extending the lockdown without understanding it technically or not considering experts’ opinion is not relevant...this decision has to be taken on a scientific basis, as it is to save lives. If we are not cautious, we have seen what may happen."

Responding to a question on several Ministers expressing different opinions on extending the lockdown, with some in favour and some against it, Mr Sudhakar said “As Health Minister it is my duty to bring factual position to their notice as they may be unaware of the TAC recommendation. Ministers might have issued statements based on the grievances expressed by the general public after experiencing the difficulty during the lockdown.”

While Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar in Mysuru said that the lockdown would not be extended as the number of corona cases was declining, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said the lockdown would be eased in a phased manner to contain the pandemic. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai hinted about extending the lockdown till cases fall below 5,000 per day in the State.

It is said that TAC has recommended to the government to extend the lockdown till COVID-19 cases come down to 5,000 per day.

After a virtual meeting with nurses of government hospitals, Mr. Yediyurappa told mediapersons that he would discuss issues related to lockdown with experts on June 4 or 5 and take a decision.