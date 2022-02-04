Decision on dress code in govt. PU colleges soon: CM

Bengaluru

04 February 2022 22:02 IST

In the wake of controversy over wearing the hijab by a section of Muslim students in Government PU colleges in Udupi district, the State government has decided to come out with a dress code for government PU colleges shortly.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and officials of the Law and Education Departments, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said Mr. Bommai has suggested to the department to seek the opinion of the Advocate General and inform the Government’s stance in the High Court of Karnataka.

The Minister said rules framed under the Karnataka Educational Act 2013 and 2018 have empowered educational institutions to prescribe uniforms for school/PU college students. As per the rules, any committee of the school or School Development and Monitoring Committee has been empowered to prescribe uniforms for students for a minimum five years. The department has issued a circular based on these rules and appealed to students to follow uniform rules prescribed by colleges till the High Court pronounced its verdict on the matter. The High Court will hear the students’ petitions on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Nagesh said that it was the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress that introduced a rule allowing institutions to enforce a uniform and slammed the former CM for “misguiding” people.

Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar lashed out at the Congress. Mr. Kumar said: “The opinion among people is that there has to be a uniform. Wearing religious clothes cannot be tolerated.” He said some outfits were “trying to make campuses religious places.”