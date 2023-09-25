Decision on cloud seeding in two or three days, says Dy.CM

September 25, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

A decision on cloud seeding would be taken by the State government in the next two to three days, said Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday.

Speaking to presspersons here, he said that two days of rainfall in and around Bengaluru had improved the situation. “It is also believed that cloud seeding would further improve the situation. We will discuss the Cauvery water sharing issue and cloud seeding in the State Cabinet,” he added. Incidentally, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had not shown enthusiasm for cloud seeding earlier.

Meanwhile, he said that he would discuss the issue of taking the disgruntled leaders from BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), who are opposed to the alliance between them, to the Congress fold with the Chief Minister and other Cabinet colleagues. He said: “Several leaders in both BJP and JD(S) are wishing to join Congress. Instructions to take workers from those parties have been given. We are also careful about anti-defection law.”

Mr. Shivakumar also said that the party will receive two or three names of potential party candidates from each of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State from the observers within the next 10 days. “First list of names will be announced by January,” he added.

