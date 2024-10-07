Decision on Chennamma Rayanna Brigade will come at Bagalkot on Oct. 20, says Eshwarappa

Seers of various mutts in the State are expected to participate in a meeting called to deliberate over the establishment of Rani Chennamma Sangolli Rayanna Brigade in Bagalkot on October 20 and a decision will be announced the same day, the former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a discussion with leaders of various communities from North Karnataka in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the objective of the brigade is to fight for providing justice to the oppressed, exploited, the poor and the backward communities and several seers have extended support to the initiative.

He said that the brigade will work as secular, apolitical organisation and act non-politically against anti-social and anti-national forces.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that over 35 seers, including Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Koodalasangama Peetha, Madalinga Maharaj and Mahalingaraya Swami, and others will participate in the meeting.

Along with them, over 1,500 leaders of various communities will participate and give their suggestions during the meeting, he said.

‘A mistake’

Mr. Eshwarappa said that previously they planned to establish Rayanna Brigade. “However, then, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had, through Union Minister Amit Shah, issued a direction to drop the idea. Now, I feel like I committed a mistake by doing so then. The question of dropping the idea to establish the brigade will not arise now,” he said.

Taking a dig at Mr. Yediyurappa and State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, he said that in order to protect the BJP from the dictatorship and nepotism of the father and son duo, he had to contest as independent candidate.

“My objective was the purgation of the BJP. But now there is no question of listening to any leader. I will start the brigade under the guidance of seers and saints. People have seen how I was cheated politically and they will give the answer at the right time,” he said.

Replying to a query, Mr. Eshwarappa took a dig at Mr. Vijayendra terming him as an infant and said that when he and others were building the BJP, he had not opened his eyes yet.

So, instead of speaking against people who built the party, Mr. Vijayendra should focus on discharging the responsibility given to him properly, he said.

In the meeting held earlier, the former MP K. Virupakshappa, the former Minister Goolishatti Shekhar, the former MLA Raghupati Bhat, State president of Banjara Samaj Pandurang Pammar, the former MLA Virabhadrappa Halaharavi, AHINDA leader Mukudappa and others took part.