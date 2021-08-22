Decision on caste census to be taken after studying all angles: CM Bommai

Belagavi

22 August 2021 14:12 IST

CM Bommai said the issue concerning caste census is currently in court

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on August 22 that the union government would take a decision on conducting the caste census after studying all angles including legal issues.

To a query on a delegation from Bihar leaving to New Delhi to request the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a caste census, the CM said anyone was welcome to meet the PM. The issue however, is in court, he said.

