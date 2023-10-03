Decision on carpooling apps in 10 days; until then they can continue unhindered: Transport Minister  

October 03, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst the confusion surrounding carpooling apps, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday clarified that there was currently no ban on carpooling in Bengaluru. The decision came after he held a meeting with various carpooling aggregators.

The aggregators, while explaining the need for carpooling in Bengaluru, also gave clarifications about the doubts over the commercial angle of these apps. The government has said that it will take a call on the apps in 10 days and the aggregators can continue operation until such time.

‘Not commercial’

“We clarified that carpooling should not be considered as a commercial activity as those travelling to tech parks and other places would take the same route in their cars irrespective of people joining them. However, in commercial carpooling, the drivers actively look for people to ride in their cars,” said K.N.M. Rao, CEO and co-founder, Quick Ride.

He added that people who opt to carpool would not like to simply take the ride, and hence, split the costs. He also said that there was no concept of profit with this kind of carpooling. “We say that it should be restricted to only two times a day, only Monday to Friday and that there should be no profit involved,” Mr. Rao said.

Upon submission of the demands and request for guidelines from the representatives of the aggregator apps, Mr. Reddy addressed a press conference and said: ”We will review the demands and make a decision within the next 10 days. Meanwhile, carpooling apps can continue their operations without interruption in the city.”

Opposition by auto, taxi drivers

Autorickshaw drivers and taxi drivers had opposed the carpooling apps alleging that such services in white board vehicles would cause a dent in their businesses. After considering the fact that carpooling apps had not taken permission from the Transport department to operate, the Minister had scheduled a meeting with them.

“The confusion arises due to a lack of common definition of ‘carpooling’. Car pooling does help reduce traffic congestion and therefore, welcome in our city. However, the aggregator apps have a commercial feel, that is where the legal and moral dilemma begins,” said Srinivas Alavilli, a public transport advocate.

He added, “It is understandable why yellow board drivers think that these apps are eating into their business as the lines are thin between personal and commercial use. While having fewer number of cars on road is a positive outcome of carpooling, it is critically important to consult all stakeholders, including taxi drivers, to build consensus before making any policy in this matter.”