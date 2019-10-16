Decision on bypoll ticket after SC hearing: CM

The BJP will take a final decision on fielding candidates for the bypoll only after the Supreme Court judgment on disqualified MLAs that is expected on October 22, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said here on Wednesday.

“We will see what verdict we get. After that, the process of selection of candidates will begin. We will consult national leaders and decide on it,” he said.

Meets Katti

On Tuesday evening, the Chief Minister met former Minister Umesh Katti who is believed to be upset with the party for ignoring him during Cabinet formation. “He will get a big post soon. Wait till December,” he told journalists after the meeting. Mr. Katti reacted to this by saying he would welcome the appointment to the public post referred to by the Chief Minister. But he joked that he would want a post “in Bengaluru or New Delhi and not U.S. or elsewhere.”

The Chief Minister’s visit to Maharashtra was delayed by a few hours as he spent time meeting party workers and officers. He then went to Maharashtra where he will campaign for BJP candidates.