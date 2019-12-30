Decision on BTC land lease deferred

The uncertainty over extension of lease of land to conduct races by Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) continues even as the State government has decided to extend the lease for Mysore Race Club (MRC) for 30 years.

The decision on MRC was arrived at a State Cabinet meeting here on Monday. The lease has been extended from August 1, 2016 till July 31, 2046, and the lease fee will be levied at the rate of 2% of the gross annual income.

The Cabinet also decided to extend the lease of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Course on the same rate of 2% of the gross annual income.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet has decided to pursue action to recover ₹37 crore pending as lease rent from BTC, while a decision has been kept pending on the issue of extending the lease. In the post-Cabinet briefing, Law Minister J. Madhuswamy said that the lease of BTC lapsed on December 31, 2009, and a subsequent court ruling has ordered to maintain status quo. The Public Accounts Committee has also discussed and recommended recovery of dues.

He said that the government was keen on first recovering the dues of ₹37 crore, and then deciding on renewal of lease. The earlier government of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had attempted to relocate the turf club and that stance has not changed even now, he added.