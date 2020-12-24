Decision on allowing I PUC classes to be taken on January 15

Bengaluru

24 December 2020

SSLC, II PUC will have three periods a day, classes in batches

Days after the State government decided to reopen schools for classes 10/ SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate), 12/ second PUC (Pre University Course) and restart Vidyagama scheme for classes 6 to 9 from January 1, 2021, the Department of Public Instruction has said that a decision on allowing classes for 11th standard/ first PUC and restarting Vidyagama for classes 1 to 6 would be taken on January 15.

As per the timetable issued by the department, the schools and colleges may have only three periods a day and classes may be conducted for students in batches. The three periods, each of 45-minute duration, are from 10 a.m. to 10.45 a.m., 10.45 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., 11.45 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Students, who do not want to come to schools/ colleges, may continue with online classes.

Additionally, the circular states that all teachers and school staff have to undergo a test for COVID-19 72 hours before the schools/ colleges are set to reopen and submit the report. While all students have to be screened with thermal scanners, they are also required to compulsorily wear masks apart from bringing a bottle of water from home.

With regard to Vidyagama scheme, the government’s ambitious scheme for ensuring continuous learning, a separate circular that has been issued stated that students, who wish to attend these classes, must get consent letters from their parents.

These students will be divided into groups of not more than 20 and no more than three periods will be held a day. Only three periods a day are to be held for all classes — from 10 a.m. to 10.45 a.m., 10.45 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., 11.45 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; and 2 p.m. go 2.45 p.m., 2.45 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. and 3.45 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.