Decision on 2A quota after Backward Classes Commission report: CM

The Karnataka government will take a decision on providing reservation to various communities, including the Panchamasali (a sub-sect of Veerashaiva-Lingayats) under 2A of OBC quota, based on the report of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly.

In reply to Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (BJP), who has been demanding reservation to the Panchamasali community under 2A of OBC quota, Mr. Bommai said the Backward Classes Commission has been collecting data on educational and employment status of the community. The commission has been studying the demand of other backward communities in the State, he said.

The Commission has already toured 12-13 districts and it would tour another 13 districts to study the socio-economic backwardness of various communities including Valmiki Samaj, Gowda Lingayat, Pancahamashali.

Mr Bommai said aspirations of many communities have increased and the reservation was one method of fulfilling those aspirations. “Recommendations of two committees before us. We have to take a collective decision to ensure social harmony,” he said.

The reservation would be given to communities only after scientific study. Then only will it remain valid,” Mr Bommai said and noted the Supreme Court ruling on Indra Sawhney & Others versus Union of India in 1992.. Dissatisfied with the reply Mr Yatnal and Congress member Lakshmi Hebbalkar walked into the well of the House and sought justice to backward communities.

Seer blames Yediyurappa

Seer of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, who is spearheading the movement seeking inclusion of Panchamasali community under 2A category, on Tuesday accused former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa as the man who was “preventing” the fulfilment of their demand.

The seer who led a protest march and daylong sit-in before the residence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon of Haveri district on Tuesday, alleged that Mr. Yediyurappa was apprehensive about Mr. Bommai “permanently becoming a Lingayat leader” if he fulfilled the promise of giving 2A reservation to the Panchamasali community. “ So he pressurising Mr Bommai not to give 2A reservation to the community,” he alleged.