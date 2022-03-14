Decennial celebrations of Dharwad Regional Science Center inaugurated

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti inaugurated the decennial celebrations of the Dharwad Regional Science Center (DRSC) on the Karnatak University campus in Dharwad on Sunday. He described it as an asset to the nation.

“In the last decade, the centre has come up with new innovations and inventions, and inspired thousands of students to take up basic Science as their career choice,” he said.

The objective of setting up this centre in Dharwad was to facilitate students and teachers of this region to gain knowledge in Science and Mathematics. “There is a common perception among students that both Science and Mathematics are difficult subjects and therefore, many take up Social Sciences that considered easy subjects,” he noted.

The DRSC had succeeded in changing the trend and created a deep interest in science and developed scientific temperament among students, he said.

He claimed that he sanctioned this project to Dharwad in 2004, when he was the Minister for Science and Technology. He thanked successive Governments for the necessary financial assistance to the centre.

However, the DRSC has to make extra efforts to take up research and development and promote innovations in teaching of science to government schoolchildren and hold more practical training classes to teachers, he said. He said he would seek additional funds for the centre.

Karnatak University Vice-Chancellor and former director of DRSC K.B. Gudasi said the centre was holding a series of programmes throughout the year to help children seek careers in basic Science.

The centre had introduced innovations like the ‘lab-in-a-kit’, innovation hubs, and ‘scientific spark’ among other programmes this year. It is aiming to bring more and more students of north Karnataka to the centre and help them develop science models.

The guests felicitated Padma Shri awardee Abdul Khadir Nadkattin, inventor of farm implements.

Dr. Nadkattin asked students to contribute to the growth of the country, by addressing the burning issues of society.