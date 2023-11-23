December 9 is last date for filing objections to draft voter roll in Graduates Constituency

November 23, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Regional Commissioner (Kalaburagi Division) and voter enrolment officer for Northeastern Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council Krishna Krishna Bajpai has said that the electoral rolls for the constituency was published on Wednesday and objections to it can be filed before December 9.

Addressing a media conference at his office in Kalaburagi on Thursday, he said that there are 1,40,423 eligible graduates (89,162 male, 51,241 female and 20 others) in the constituency who have enrolled themselves in the voter list.

“We received 1,42,928 applications in Form 18. And, 1,40,423 of them have been accepted, while 2,452 were rejected for various reasons. We published the draft roll on Thursday and it is available in the offices of the Deputy Commissioners, Tahsildars and City Corporations and on the website of the Chief Election Officer of the State (www.ceo.karnataka.gov.in). People can file objections before December 9. After disposing of the objections before December 25, the final roll will be published on December 30,” he said.

As per information he provided, Kalaburagi district is on the top with 35,846 enrolments (21,197 male, 14,644 female and five others) and Koppal at the bottom with 12,471 (8,328 male and 4,143 female) enrolments.

There are 25,489 voters (15,829 male and 9,660 female) in Bidar, 17,723 (11,061 male, 6,658 female) in Ballari district), 18,366 (12,285 male, 6,076 female and five others) in Raichur district, 14,295 (9,896 male, 4,395 female and four others) in Yadgir district and 16,233 (10,566 male, 5,665 female and two others) in Vijayanagara district in the draft electoral rolls.

Kalaburagi is top in the number of applications rejected (934) and Koppal is at the bottom with 42.

“We have taken up a special campaign to spread awareness among graduates to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls and participate in the election process. The tenure of the current member elected from the Northeastern Graduate Constituency of the Legislative Council will end by June 2024. Eligible graduates have an opportunity to enroll themselves in the electoral rolls till the last date for filing nomination papers. During the 2017 elections in the constituency, there were 45,800 voters in the draft rolls and 45,800 voters in the final rolls. We expect that the number of electors will reach 2.5 lakh by the time elections are held this time,” Mr. Bajpai said.

The officer appealed to graduates who have completed their graduation three years before November 1, 2023, i.e., before November 1, 2020, to enroll themselves in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 18 with their recent photos and all relevant documents such as educational certificates and proof of address.

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum said that 934 of the 36,780 applications received so far for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls are in Kalaburagi district.

As per details she provided, there are 2,023 graduates (1,477 male and 546 female) in Afzalpur taluk, 1,779 (1,300 male and 479 female) in Jewargi taluk, 2,083 (1,244 male and 839 female) in Chittapur taluk, 3,831 (2,376 male and 1,455 female) in Sedam taluk, 2,127 (1,383 male and 744 female) in Chincholi taluk, 1,675 (1,052 male and 623 female) in Gulbarga Rural, 14,265 (7,051 male, 7,211 female and three others) in Gulbarga city, 3,190 (2,165 male and 1,025 female) in Aland taluk, 1,744 (1,110 male, 632 female and two others) in Kamalapur taluk, 892 (605 male and 287 female) in Kalagi taluk, 1,045 (529 male and 516 female) in Shahabad and 1,192 (905 male and 287 female) in Yadrami taluk.

“We have established a helpline at the Tahsildar’s office. Exercising our franchise in the election is our constitutional right. We have identified 41 polling stations across the district. In the draft electoral rolls prepared ahead of the 2017 elections, there were 13,940 voters. Now, the number has phenomenally gone up,” she said.