Deceased youth donates organs to save five lives in Mysuru

Bharath’s kidneys, liver, heart valve and corneas were harvested following his family’s consent for saving the lives of people who are in need of organs for their survival.

Bharath, who donated his organs after being declared brain dead following a road accident at Bannur, near Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An 18-year-old boy, who was declared brain dead following brain stem failure, has saved the lives of five persons by donating his organs.

A native of Bannur, Bharath was rushed to Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru on March10 at 4 am from the government hospital in critical condition after he met with an accident the previous day in Bannur. Initial CT scan showed brain stem infarct. He was shifted to ICU and put on life support with intensive care.

Bharat was on life support for two days but was declared brain dead on the third day following brain stem failure. He was in good health and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. His family was counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocols and the deceased patient’s parents came forward to donate his organs.

As per organ donation protocols, officials from Jeevana Sarthakathe, which was earlier known as ZCCK, started the process by checking the list of recipients who are waiting for organ donation. In the early hours of Sunday, Bharath’s organs – kidneys, liver, heart valves and corneas – were harvested with cross clamp done at 4:45 am at Apollo BGS Hospitals.

While one kidney and liver was received by Apollo BGS Hospitals here, another kidney and heart valve were transported to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru. Mysuru Eye Bank received corneas, a hospital note said.

“More than 300 organ transplants have been done by the transplant team of Apollo BGS Hospitals here. The doctors’ dedication and timely coordination for all the transplants was commendable since the hospital being a licensed center for multi-organ transplants in Mysuru with the highest number of liver and kidney transplants done in the region,” said Mr Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

While thanking the deceased patient’s family for the noble cause of promoting organ donation, the hospital also thanked Lijamol Joseph, Chief Transplant Coordinator and Jeevana Sarthakathe team for educating the public about organ donation and supporting organ transplantation, the note added.