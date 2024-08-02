ADVERTISEMENT

Deccan Tollways Limited constructs classrooms as part of CRS initiative in Telangana 

Published - August 02, 2024 10:17 am IST - KALABURAGI

Vineesh Kumar Parayee, Regional Head - Operations at DTL, inaugurated the newly constructed classrooms

The Hindu Bureau

In January 2023, Deccan Tollways Limited had developed facilities at a PHC in Jharasangam in Sangareddy district of Telangana. | Photo Credit: File photo

Deccan Tollways Limited (DTL), in collaboration with Vadodara Bharuch Tollways Limited, has aided construction of six fully equipped classrooms at Government Junior College in Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district in Telangana under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vineesh Kumar Parayee, Regional Head - Operations at the Bidar-based company, inaugurated the newly constructed classrooms. He emphasised the importance of enhancing educational infrastructure, particularly in areas where access to quality education is limited.

NTT DATA taps CSR fund to build high-tech government school with features seen only in private schools in Bengaluru

With India’s education system grappling with high student dropout rates, it is important to bridge critical gaps by extending inclusive and equitable quality education. Through CSR initiatives, DTL is building infrastructure capacities that support effective learning outcomes.

The new infrastructure is designed with a ground-plus-two-floor structural strength, which would also support further vertical expansion of the college facilities in future. The newly constructed classrooms are designed to provide a conducive environment for both effective teaching and learning outcomes. These classrooms are envisioned to serve as catalysts for educational advancement, empowering students and teachers with the environment they need to succeed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US