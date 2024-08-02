Deccan Tollways Limited constructs classrooms as part of CRS initiative in Telangana 

Deccan Tollways Limited (DTL), in collaboration with Vadodara Bharuch Tollways Limited, has aided construction of six fully equipped classrooms at Government Junior College in Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district in Telangana under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Vineesh Kumar Parayee, Regional Head - Operations at the Bidar-based company, inaugurated the newly constructed classrooms. He emphasised the importance of enhancing educational infrastructure, particularly in areas where access to quality education is limited.

With India’s education system grappling with high student dropout rates, it is important to bridge critical gaps by extending inclusive and equitable quality education. Through CSR initiatives, DTL is building infrastructure capacities that support effective learning outcomes.

The new infrastructure is designed with a ground-plus-two-floor structural strength, which would also support further vertical expansion of the college facilities in future. The newly constructed classrooms are designed to provide a conducive environment for both effective teaching and learning outcomes. These classrooms are envisioned to serve as catalysts for educational advancement, empowering students and teachers with the environment they need to succeed.

