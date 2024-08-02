GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deccan Tollways Limited constructs classrooms as part of CRS initiative in Telangana 

Vineesh Kumar Parayee, Regional Head - Operations at DTL, inaugurated the newly constructed classrooms

Published - August 02, 2024 10:17 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
In January 2023, Deccan Tollways Limited had developed facilities at a PHC in Jharasangam in Sangareddy district of Telangana.

In January 2023, Deccan Tollways Limited had developed facilities at a PHC in Jharasangam in Sangareddy district of Telangana.

Deccan Tollways Limited (DTL), in collaboration with Vadodara Bharuch Tollways Limited, has aided construction of six fully equipped classrooms at Government Junior College in Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district in Telangana under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Vineesh Kumar Parayee, Regional Head - Operations at the Bidar-based company, inaugurated the newly constructed classrooms. He emphasised the importance of enhancing educational infrastructure, particularly in areas where access to quality education is limited.

NTT DATA taps CSR fund to build high-tech government school with features seen only in private schools in Bengaluru

With India’s education system grappling with high student dropout rates, it is important to bridge critical gaps by extending inclusive and equitable quality education. Through CSR initiatives, DTL is building infrastructure capacities that support effective learning outcomes.

The new infrastructure is designed with a ground-plus-two-floor structural strength, which would also support further vertical expansion of the college facilities in future. The newly constructed classrooms are designed to provide a conducive environment for both effective teaching and learning outcomes. These classrooms are envisioned to serve as catalysts for educational advancement, empowering students and teachers with the environment they need to succeed.

Telangana / Karnataka / economy, business and finance / higher secondary and junior college

