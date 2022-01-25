Debt-ridden farmer found dead

A 55-year-olddebt-ridden farmerended his life by consuming poison at his farm in Alur village at Yadrami taluk in Kalaburagi district on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, thefarmer, identified as Basappa Naganur, who had suffered loss due to crop failure on his 3.29 acres of land last year, could not repay ₹8 lakh loan taken from banks, a cooperative society and private moneylenders.A case has been registered at the Yadrami Police Station

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)