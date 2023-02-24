ADVERTISEMENT

Debris on Ring Road: campaign from Monday

February 24, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Pratap Simha, MP, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Roopa, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and others during a meeting in MCC office on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The vacant spots on the isolated stretches of the Outer Ring Road here have once become a dumping sites for debris, especially construction waste, marring the surroundings that are bounded by dwellings.

Sometime ago, the trash on the entire road was cleared in a one-time operation by the Mysuru City Corporation, which issued a stern warning to those dumping waste on the road, of booking cases for public nuisance. After a break, the dumping has resumed, with heaps of trash lying on the roadsides.

In this regard, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha held a meeting at the Mysuru City Corporation on Friday to discuss measures for preventing the nuisance. Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Roopa, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and other officials were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The meeting also discussed the instances of burning of waste dumped on the road which is posing a health hazard. The waste burning has destroyed trees that were planted some six years ago.

The MP told the MCC to launch a campaign to deal with the situation. The newly-formed panchayats and city municipal councils in the city must also join the campaign to put an end to the menace. The campaign will be launched on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US