Debate over ‘Raja’ tag: Constitution does not confer special rights or titles, says Yaduveer

March 19, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

Days after BJP picked the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar as its candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, a debate over his “Raja” and “Maharaja” tag has begun to rage in political circles.

After Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refused to acknowledge Mr. Yaduveer as “Raja” and said he was merely a BJP candidate, the scion himself said that the Indian law and the Constitution does not confer any special rights or titles like “Raja” and “Rani”.

When reporters sought to draw Mr. Yaduveer’s attention to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement, he said the statement had not come to his notice.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s observation was also endorsed by BJP MP Pratap Simha. He said Mr. Yaduveer has to campaign for votes in the elections as a BJP candidate. Mr. Simha said Mr. Yaduveer’s status as Maharaja will be restricted to the rituals that take place inside the Mysuru palace during Navarathri, including the private durbar. Ever since India attained Independence in 1947 and adopted its own Constitution in 1950, there is no such thing as “Raja or Maharaja”, he said.

Even though he had ideological differences with Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Simha said there was nothing wrong in the former’s statement.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Yaduveer visited Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru and sought the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami. He was also accompanied by BJP candidate for Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency Balaraj.

Mr. Yaduveer’s visit to Suttur Mutt assumed significance in the light of the controversy that had erupted over Suttur Mutt’s move to install a statue of the late Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami at Gun House circle in front of Mysuru palace.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Yaduveer said he had sought the seer’s blessings on his entry into politics. He said the date of filing of nomination will be known in two to three days. To another question, he said he had not received information if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign for him in Mysuru.

