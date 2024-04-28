Debate on poll outcome based on turnout grips party leaders

April 28, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

Post-poll, leaders of various political parties were engaged in debates over the outcome of the elections to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency based on voter turnout.

While BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Congress candidate M. Lakshmana have both expressed confidence in their respective victories, the leaders of both parties appear equally optimistic about their respective party candidate emerging victorious in the polls.

The higher voter turnout in the polling held on Friday was the basis for leaders of both the rival parties to claim victory.

Poll percentage during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections held in Mysuru constituency was 70.62 per cent against the poll percentage of 69.25 per cent recorded during the Lok Sabha polls of 2019.

The discussions also revolved around individual assembly constituencies that could favour a particular candidate or the party.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP candidate Pratap Simha secured a majority of votes in Madikeri, Virajpet, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, and Chamaraja while his Congress rival C.H. Vijayshankar polled more votes in Narasimharaja, Periyapatna and Hunsur assembly segments.